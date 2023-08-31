Let’s find out all the news and videos presented during the special Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new adventure of the moustached plumber.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder was the star of a special a few minutes ago Nintendo Direct entirely dedicated to the new adventure of the moustached plumber. Well, which ones here all the news and videos presented during the event. Out next October 20, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will bring back on Nintendo Switch the classic two-dimensional platforming action of the series, which again starts from a history which serves as a mere gimmick to kick off the character's new mission. As seen in the trailer below, taken precisely from the Nintendo Direct, Mario and his friends are invited to visit the world of Prince Florian, but Bowser suddenly intervenes and using a magical object once again disrupts the lives of our heroes, even merging with a castle to create a threat never seen before.

New powers In Super Mario Bros. Wonder we will be able to use new powers which will strongly characterize the gameplay of the game, giving life to original and amusing situations. In fact, we will be able to transform into elephants, emit air bubbles and wear a special hat-drill. In the first case we will be able to exploit the trunk in many different ways, for example to return dangerous objects to the sender, throw enemies away, destroy barriers and use water in original ways, for example to water plants capable of growing excessively. The power of bubbles instead, it will allow us to eliminate the enemies even through the walls, trapping them precisely inside the bubbles, or to exploit them to obtain extra platforms on which to jump if necessary. Finally, the power of auger it will give us the opportunity to glide after a leap, penetrate the ground in any direction and even proceed underground to avoid contact with any enemies, overtaking their position without being seen.