In today’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, Nintendo showed 15 minutes of gameplay footage, new power-ups and “wonder effects” from Mario’s new 2D adventure, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a new evolution of Mario’s adventures and the first 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. title in over 10 years, there will be a new realm to explore and a diverse roster of playable characters. Ahead of Mario’s new adventure, the Nintendo Switch console Mario Special Edition OLED Model (Red) will hit stores on October 6, with no game included. The console, the two Joy-Con controllers and the base all sport a classic red color inspired by Mario. On the back of the base, a silhouette of Mario and some hidden coins decorate the design.