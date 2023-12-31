A Yoshi mechanics was rejected during the development of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: This is a traditional ability for the character, namely his ability to throw eggs, which was tested by the authors but ultimately deemed inadequate.

“I thought it would be cool if Yoshi could throw eggs, so we created a prototype of this mechanic and tested it,” game director Shiro Mouri told Famitsu. “However it proved difficult to controland for the sake of the immediacy of the experience we decided to leave it alone.”

With its 4.3 million copies at launch, Super Mario Bros. Wonder certainly proved that the choices made by the developers were the best possiblethrilling critics and audiences alike.