After years of waiting, a new 2D Mario is finally here, that is Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new platform exclusively planned for Nintendo Switch and presented a few days ago at the June 2023 Direct. For the occasion, ElAnalistaDeBits offers us a video showing theevolution of 2D platformers of the series from 1983 to today.

So let’s start from Super Mario Bros. from 1983 (although Mario’s video game debut was in 1981 as Jumpman in Donkey Kong) continuing with the various 2D games starring the mustachioed plumber and companions released on NES, SNES, Wii, Nintendo DS and 3DS, Wii U and finally Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, of which we saw the first taste of gameplay during the Direct aired last Wednesday.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available in stores from October 20, 2023. In the meantime, preorders are already open on the eShop, which has revealed the size of the download.

To deceive the wait that separates us from the launch, we suggest you read our special with details and first impressions on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.