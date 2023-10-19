













Here it should be noted that in Japan this is an adjective that describes a personality or person who is usually cold and has a harsh attitude, but at the same time has a hint of affection. It is something very popular in manga and anime.

An example in this sense is Asuka Langley of Neon Genesis Evangelion and his way of addressing Shinji Ikari.

According to designer Koichi Hayashida, Nintendo spent around six months on this concept to Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Players would have the option to hear voices that matched their actions. But the team decided to scrap the idea as it involved adding several voice variations. It was a lot of extra work.

Despite the above, the concept survived in Super Mario Bros. Wonder with Talking Flowers. Shiro Mouri, from Nintendo EPD, was the one who spoke about the generic and tsundere version.

He commented ‘even the team was evenly divided between those who were for and those who were against’.

After laughing a little at revealing it, Mouri added ‘the default voice was very generic, like that of a news anchor…’.

Later, this Nintendo member highlighted ‘[…]but you had the option to change it to a tsundere comment’.

The fact is that the idea of ​​adding this feature in Super Mario Bros. Wonder He was popular but as we mentioned before he was another burden on the team.

Shiro Mouri also highlighted ‘in fact, according to our playtest logs, quite a few people were switching to the tsundere comment’.

