From the last Nintendo Direct not only the announcement trailer has arrived for Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe new 2D Mario game, but also a rich gallery of Imageswhich you find collected below and which show the gameplay of the already highly anticipated title (after all it is a 2D Mario).

According to Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is “the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games.” Expected of course for Nintendo Switch, sees Mario and his friends unlock the wonders of the world by touching a wonder flower. “For example, pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies could appear, or characters’ appearances could undergo changes, transforming gameplay in unpredictable ways. Different surprises are hidden in each level.”

During the gameplay it will be possible to play with Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi, as well as familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi and Toad. There is also talk of a new power-up for Mario, Elephant Mario, visible in one of the images.

Before leaving you, we remind you that the release date of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is October 20, 2023, with the opening of pre-orders started today.