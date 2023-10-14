There’s a mysterious controller In the promotional material Of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: a gamepad with new contours, which do not correspond to those of the current Pro Controller, so much so that there are even those who speak of a leak relating to the next console from the Japanese company.
We guess Nintendo didn’t really reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in an advertising image, but it is certainly a curious sighting, which also comes just a few days away from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, set for October 20th.
Judge for yourself: below are the layouts used by Nintendo to indicate compatibility with the Pro Controller, which however is characterized by a substantially more rounded design, different from the real one. The second image changes again and shows a sort of controller-cover.
Either way, Nintendo Switch 2 appears to be a reality
We don’t know how much truth there is in this leak, it may simply be that the designers of the promotional material took some liberties in the graphic representation of the Pro Controller, but there is now little doubt that Nintendo Switch 2 is real.
According to a recent rumor, Nintendo Switch 2 will have two models and already has a release month: it should arrive in stores in September 2024.
#Super #Mario #Bros #mysterious #controller #appears #promotional #material