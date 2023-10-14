There’s a mysterious controller In the promotional material Of Super Mario Bros. Wonder: a gamepad with new contours, which do not correspond to those of the current Pro Controller, so much so that there are even those who speak of a leak relating to the next console from the Japanese company.

We guess Nintendo didn’t really reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller in an advertising image, but it is certainly a curious sighting, which also comes just a few days away from the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, set for October 20th.

Judge for yourself: below are the layouts used by Nintendo to indicate compatibility with the Pro Controller, which however is characterized by a substantially more rounded design, different from the real one. The second image changes again and shows a sort of controller-cover.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the promotional material with the mysterious controller

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the second image with the mysterious controller