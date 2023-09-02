If all the news from the last Direct entirely dedicated to Super Mario Bros. Wonderyou’ll be happy to know that Nintendo has released a 20 minute gameplay video of the new platformer coming to Switch, which you can view in the player below.

Recorded during the Nintendo Treehouse, the video allows us to see some levels of the game ei new powers introduced in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, in particular the transformation into an elephant of the characters and the drill hat that allows you to move underground and avoid contact with enemies and other dangers.

We can also see sessions in local multiplayer for two and four users. Interestingly if one of the players uses Yoshi he will be able to carry the other on his shoulders.