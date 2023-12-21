













Unfortunately for fans of Super Mario Bros. It seems that the king of the koopas will not get a statuette. The song performed by Bowser was not among the 15 finalist songs. Which obviously means she won't have a chance to be among the nominees when they are announced next month.

What excited the fans the most was the chance to see Jack Black take the stage at the Oscars. After all, the ceremony usually reserves a space for each of the nominated songs to be performed at the event. Now that moment will only happen in our imagination.

All is not lost for those who want to see Peaches' song at an event to celebrate cinema. After all the tune present in Super Mario Bros. The Movie Yes, it was nominated for best song at the Golden Globes. Even if he doesn't win a statuette there, we are sure that his presentation will be memorable.

Where can I see Super Mario Bros. The Movie?

If you are one of those who were left without seeing Super Mario Bros. The Movieyou can now enjoy it from home. The successful animated film is now available in the HBO Max catalog. So if you are already a subscriber, you can enjoy it from there at no extra cost.

Source: Universal Pictures.

It is also now available in home format in department stores and on Amazon. If you want to buy it in digital format, You can get it on Prime Video where you can find it for only 39 Mexican pesos. Will you watch it to hear if Peaches' nomination was stolen or not?

