E.Originally packaged “Super Mario Bros” computer game from 1985 was auctioned off in the United States for a record $ 660,000. This is a world record for a video game at auction, announced the auction house Heritage Auctions on Friday (local time) in Dallas, Texas.

Heritage had auctioned a similar game last July for the then record sum of 114,000 dollars. The Japanese company Nintendo launched the now world-famous video game “Super Mario Bros” in 1985.

The Nintendo classic auctioned on Friday was in extremely good condition, said Heritage. The video game was bought as a Christmas present in 1985 and then disappeared in a drawer for 36 years. “It was down in my office desk the whole time,” said the game owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, according to the message. Only this year did he come across it again.