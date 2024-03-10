In the last hours, Nintendo has made it official that it is working on sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Movie.

The announcement came via the company's social channels on the occasion of Mario Day (rendered graphically TUE10 DAY) with a video he saw involvedi Shigeru Miyamoto And Chris Meledandri.

The former, currently administrator and general manager of Nintendo, confirmed in the aforementioned video that the sequel to the film will be developed again by IlluminationEntertainment and then gave the floor to the aforementioned Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination.

In addition to revealing that the film is currently in production, Meledrandi confirmed that the feature film will be directed by the same directors as the previous chapter, namely Aaron Horvath And Michael Jelenicand which will make its theatrical debut on April 3, 2026.

The founder of Illumination specified that this date refers to the United States and “many other markets”, without, however, specifying which ones.

Good #MAR10Day! To celebrate the occasion and find out the latest news on Mario, take a look at this video. pic.twitter.com/INbA2pBhgZ — Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) March 10, 2024

Shigeru Miyamoto then concluded the video by saying that more information about it will be disclosed only in due time.

The sequel to Super Mario Bros. – The Movie going into production won't take anyone by surprise, given that the first film grossed worldwide 1 billion and 360 million dollars worldwide with a budget of 100 million dollars.



