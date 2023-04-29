Loved, hated, but never unnoticed. “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” It is one of the main movie premieres and fans have been delighted, despite criticism against its main villain, Bowser. It is that the Illumination and Nintendo tape has become a box office success and the references to the video games of the Italian plumber have extolled the conversation in networks… But those who have not yet seen it or want to watch it again, will they be able to do it for themselves? through a streaming platform? In the following lines we tell you more details.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has accumulated more than $900 million at the box office. Photo: Nintendo/Illumination

Where can I see the movie Mario Bros?

currently the film “Super Mario Bros” is available in theaters around the world after its successful premiere and exponential increase in its collection. According to Deadline, the film has accumulated more than 900 million dollars and is pointing to more. In this context, the question of thousands is: when can it be seen on any streaming platform? There is already an answer for this, but it does not apply in the same way in all regions.

“Super Mario Bros”: would it come to Netflix or HBO Max?

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” is a production of Nintendo and Illumination, a Universal Pictures studio. In case you don’t know, the latter firm has its own streaming service called Peacock, which will arrive exclusively after it has been in theaters for at least four months.

In addition to this, Universal has an agreement with Netflix, under which it launches its projects on the platform after they have gone through Peacock first. However, this situation applies to the United States, as licenses vary depending on the region. So what happens with Latin America?

Although there is nothing official about a streaming premiere of “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”it is very likely that the ‘dispute’ is between Netflix and HBO Max. As is known, several of the Illumination productions have been added to the big red N; However, recent releases such as “Minions 2” and “Sing 2” first came to the catalog of the purple service.

In this sense, it is most likely that “Super Mario Bros: the movie” will be one of the next hits of HBO Max, although it is not known when it could be included in the service.

