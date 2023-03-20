Connoisseurs predict that it will be a box office success, considered the most powerful animation premiere of 2023.

It is about the combination of one of the most legendary video games in the industry that has Illumination Entertainment, the studio behind the Minions, with what seems to have the perfect formula to attract the public to the cinema.

In addition, it has the nostalgia factor for the most adults and the type of animation that is a lot of fun for children.

In the story, the most famous plumbers in video games will arrive in a very special world that is being invaded by the evil Bowser. Mario will help the princess Peach to defeat him, but he will also have to rescue his brother Luigi who is imprisoned by the villain.

The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features striking voice actors for Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi (Charlie Day), Bowser (Jack Black), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key ), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson) and Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco).

The premiere in our country will be on April 5, as in the United States, a country where, according to analysts who are in charge of studying the box office, it could debut in the United States in its opening week with a figure that varies between 71 to 105 million dollars.

“Super Mario Bros” will hit theaters in 2023. Photo: broadcast

Although they also warn that this amount may be higher because it will arrive on a Wednesday and therefore it will have more days. But at the end of its journey in this country it will vary between 300 and 450 million. To which must be added the international box office, which could add another 400 million. “Therefore, the final collection figure could be between 800 to 1,000 million,” they watch on Deadline.

Mario’s voice

Chris Pratt recently teased what his voice for the famous plumber would be like, revealing that it will be different from what everyone expects. “I worked very closely with the directors and tried a few things and came up with something that I’m very proud of and I can’t wait for people to see and hear it,” he told Variety.

“It’s an animated voice-over narration. It is not a live action movie. I’m not going to wear a plumber outfit running all over the place. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it’s up to date and unlike anything you’ve seen and heard in the world of Mario before.”

The premiere of Super Mario Bros: the movie occurs after thirty years since Super Mario tried to take his first step to the cinema with the live action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.