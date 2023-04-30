













This after four weeks of being available on the billboard and being a resounding success in many countries.

that according to information from the Box Office Mojo site, which has preliminary estimates. But the information about it should appear in the afternoon or evening of April 30.

This film, which is produced by Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo, is distributed by Universal Pictures. At the moment and before crossing the billion dollar barrier, it is the highest grossing of 2023.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie far exceeded what he achieved Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which came in second with $474.5 million raised. The same can be said of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

The fourth tape of the adventures of John Wick has so far $374 million dollars and is in third place. However, and if we talk about average, the second highest grossing film of 2023 is Avatar: The Way of Water.

But the sequel to Avatar It came out in 2022 so it’s not very fair to include it. The most curious thing about this film is that it barely had its premiere in Japan on April 28. Maybe it would have made more money if it had come out earlier.

What does Mario’s creator think of Super Mario Bros. The Movie?

Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Super Mario Bros., Legend of Zelda and other Nintendo series, he is amazed at the success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Before the Japanese press, he said that he exceeded what he expected. Miyamoto pointed ‘I had a level of expectation that this movie would do well as well [como al parque de Super Nintendo World]but I was very surprised that it was beyond what I even imagined when it finally came out’.

According to Shigeru Miyamoto ‘you need some luck to achieve this level of success for a film’. Then he highlighted ‘while many foreign critics have given the film relatively low marks, I think that also contributed to its notoriety and enthusiasm’.

In that sense, this film has an average of 58% on Rotten Tomatoes but the audience on that same site gives it a 96% approval rating with more than 10,000 certified ratings.

