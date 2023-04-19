“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” was released in theaters at the beginning of April and continues unstoppable. Not only did it set a record upon its arrival in Peru, but the film’s global collection has made it one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations in history and is already preparing its arrival on streaming. Even the song “Peaches” performed by Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) has become a huge hit. The question now is: will there be a second part? Fans hope so, but what do those in charge of the animated feature say? More details below.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has been a box office success for the past few weeks. Photo: Composition LR/3D Games/Hypertext

Will there be a sequel to “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”?

For now, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has proven to be a box office success, amassing more than $600 million in global grosses, and has sparked some talk of a sequel. Although there has been talk of a possible sequel to “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”, certainly, there is no confirmed news about it.

Still, in an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, the creator of Mario, Shigeru miyamotoand Illumination CEO, Chris meledandrishared their perspectives on the future of the project.

Shigeru miyamoto: “There is nothing I can comment on at this time. But we start from the fact that we have a shared vision of creation, so I think there will be opportunities in the future.”

Chris meladandri: “Right now we are very focused on this film and how the public engages with it. Nintendo and Illumination have had a truly rewarding collaboration. Mr. Miyamoto and his colleagues have invited me to serve on Nintendo’s board of directors, and we are working together in the future with me in that role. But it’s hard for us to talk about anything else right now.”

In another conversation with Bloomberg, Melandri commented: “Right now I can’t talk about it. It is clear that I will continue to work with them at a management level and we definitely look forward to doing more together.”

Where to see “Super Mario Bros: the movie”?

For now, “Super Mario Bros: the movie” can still be seen in theaters. As for its arrival at iTUNES, this will take place on May 9. However, it is not yet known when it would reach platforms like Netflix, HBO Max and the like.

