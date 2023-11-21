













That is what a TNT commercial revealed, which reveals that it will be available on this platform on December 1, 2023. As you can see, it is a minimum difference of a couple of days but there will be no shortage of those who will take advantage of it.

Since last July it was known that at some point Super Mario Bros. The Movie It would be available in Max but there was no precise date.

Something that should be noted is that although this film will arrive on Netflix on December 3, it has not yet been confirmed that it will have a world premiere.

That date only corresponds to the United States and it is still necessary for this company to confirm its availability in other countries around the world. It’s a matter of waiting.

Something that is very clear with the promotional Super Mario Bros. The Movie in Max is that it will be available in Latin Spanish. This was one of the aspects that made the best impression of this film when it premiered in Latin America.

Many fans highlighted that Universal Pictures, which localized this film, preferred to use professional dubbing talent instead of using start-up talent. In other countries like France it also proceeded in this way.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is currently the second most successful animated film of all time, surpassed only by Frozen 2 if the remake of is not taken into account The Lion Kingwhich Disney insists is not animation.

It is not yet known if there will be a sequel but the post-credits scene suggests it in some way, while actor Chris Pratt, who voiced Mario, states that it is just a matter of time.

