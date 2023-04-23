“Super Marios Bros: The Movie” has proven to be a blockbuster and is about to hit streaming. Although the conversations about the film revolve around its collection, the references to the Nintendo video game and even a potential sequel, the truth is that a large part of the viewers does not stop talking about it. “Peaches”, the now iconic theme that Bowser (vocally performed by Jack Black) dedicated to Princess Peach. But, believe it or not, the song does not sound the same for all audiences. More details below.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has accumulated more than $700 million at the box office. Photo: Nintendo/Illumination

YOU CAN SEE: SEE “Super Mario Bros: the movie (2023)” ONLINE: when does it premiere and where to watch STREAMING?

“Super Mario Bros: the movie” and the meaning of “Peaches” in Bolivia

“Peaches” repeats its title in its catchy chorus and hundreds of memes attest to its enormous impact on social networks. However, Bolivian viewers have a slightly different perspective on how the song sounds and have let it be known through viral videos on TikTok.

Here, the context: if we pay attention, the pronunciation of “Peaches” is similar to saying “Pichis”. And what is the unexpected? Well, That term would have a double meaning in the highland country, since it would refer to the penis. That is the reason why Bolivian Mario Bros fans find it somewhat fun to sing the hit from the movie.

YOU CAN SEE: Bowser from “Super Mario Bros” promotes sexual harassment, according to fans: “Toxic and misogynistic”

Where to see “Super Mario Bros: the movie”?

Currently, it is possible to enjoy “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” in theaters. Its availability on iTUNES will be from May 9. Although a date for its release on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and others has not yet been announced.

#Super #Mario #Bros #movie #theme #Peaches #double #meaning #Bolivia