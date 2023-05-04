













Super Mario Bros. The Movie was not censored, but it did have some adjustments

It was assumed that Super Mario Bros. The Movie would have a special script for its release in Japan, to maintain the cultural nuances and provide a special experience, however it appears that this was not the case.

The American script is the one with which it was launched Super Mario Bros. The Movie and it seems that this puzzled the Japanese audience a bit. It should be noted that some kind of censorship was expected, especially with the appearance and dialogues of Lumalee, due to its construction of longing for death.

Nevertheless, the flash of dark light remained on the screens of Japan, although it did not stop disconcerting its viewers who resented the twists and nuances of its dialogues. Besides, Super Mario Bros. The Movie had a break with Luigi, who acquired a nickname after a speech mix-up in the film.

Source: Illumination

It seems that it is now known as “Luigi, strawberry meat.” However, this leaves us thinking about the quality of the translation of the American script for Super Mario Bros. The Movie, because she seemed literal and carefree.

After this, it remains to specify its success at the box office in Japan.

Criticism of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

On the other hand, it should be noted that despite the fact that the film had a favorable and exaggerated reception in American territory —in other words, the general audience enjoyed it— its specialized film critics did not position it in a good way.

A more imposing plot that would invite reflection was expected, however, this somewhat disconnects its state of adaptation, in which, it is worth mentioning, it was quite faithful.

So we have two accurate assessments of Super Mario Bros. The Movie What do you think?

