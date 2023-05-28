That Super Mario Bros. The Movie be full of quotes it should be clear enough to anyone who has seen it, but how many are there? The GameXplain YouTube channel has identified as many as 345, which it has collected in a long time videoshowing them one by one.

Attentionthe video, which you find below, contains some advances about Super Mario Bros. The Movie. If you don’t want to have it, don’t watch it. Come back perhaps after seeing the film in its entirety, or continue if you are not particularly sensitive to the subject.

As you can see, the quotes are really many and also embrace different games. There are references to the GameCube, a Nintendo Switchthe Smash Bros. series, Star Fox, Punch-Out, Metroids, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart and many other titles and series.

It almost looks like a movie collector of the entire universe of Nintendomore than dedicated to Super Mario alone.

Surely Nintendo fans will have caught many quotes by watching the film, but they will hardly have identified them all, unless they have examined the film in slow motion, studying it frame by frame, which is only possible now that it has arrived in homes.