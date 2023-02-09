Continue the promotional campaign for Super Mario Bros. The Movie with Nintendo and Illumination releasing more today two official posters of the film, with protagonists Peach and Luigiwhich you can see in the two images below.

In the first poster we see a frightened Luigi imprisoned by a group of Shy Guys near a castle surrounded by a lake of lava. The second poster, on the other hand, is Mario Kart-style, with Peach in the foreground riding his bike as it hurtles down the Rainbow Road, followed by other drivers, mostly from the Kong family.

In recent days we have seen two other posters, one starring Mario while the other immortalizes the various characters of the series.

We remind you that the Super Mario Bros. film will debut in Italian cinemas on April 6, 2023. In the cast of the film we find Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, while Jack Black plays Bowser, the king of the Koopas. Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Charlie Day is the voice of Luigi, while Keegan-Michael Key is Toad. Seth Rogen instead will be the voice actor of Donkey Kong, as revealed by a new clip published a few days ago.