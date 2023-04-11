Super Mario Bros. The Movie came out in theaters, and we talked about it in our review. The film, which sees the mustachioed Mario and his brother Luigi grappling with the Mushroom Kingdom, with out-of-the-ordinary characters in Brooklyn and with an approaching danger, is already having enormous success, and obviously in the interviews we start talking about the future.

One of the things he said Jack Blackspeaking during an interview with Game Spot, concerns another iconic enemy of the series, namely Wario.

To the microphones of colleagues explained that “not sure if Bowser will come back. As you know, I made Kung Fu Panda and in each film there was a different villain.

They could do the same thing. What if there was someone more powerful and badder? (Bowser) may need some help from Mario and the rest of the team to defend the universe from evil forces.

Are you thinking what I think? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario”

Obviously the actor joked about it, but in this market it’s very plausible that something like this could happen. Jack Black in the film he plays Bowser, terrible King of the Koopas and enemy of Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad. In Italian, the villain is instead voiced by Fabrizio Vidale. Super Mario Bros. The Movie is available in all cinemas from April 5th.