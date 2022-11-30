It was released last night second official trailer of the super mario bros movie, which we have shared on our Italian language pages. But how do foreign voice actors fare? To answer this question, you will find the video in the players below ten different languagesfrom Italian to English, via Hindi and Japanese.

If we have previously seen, or rather listened to, Mario’s voice in nine different languages, this time the comparison allows us to get an idea of ​​the various versions of Peach, presented precisely with yesterday’s trailer, Luigi and his companions are not in English but also in Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Portuguese, Mexican and Hindi.

For what concern Italian dubbing of the Super Mario Bros. film, for the moment we know that Maro Mete is Mario, Alessandro Rossi is Bowser, Nanni Baldini doubles Toad while Fabrizio Vidale is Kamek.

Italian

English

Japanese

French

German

Spanish

Spanish (Latin American)

Portuguese (Brazil)

Mexican

Hindi

What do you think, what is your favorite version of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

We remind you that the Super Mario Bros. film will debut in Italian cinemas on April 6, 2023.