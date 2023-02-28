There exit date Of Super Mario Bros. the Movie was anticipated in the USA and in over sixty countries, passing from 7 to 5 April 2023, while in Japan the debut remains fixed for 28 April. In Italy, the arrival in theaters was scheduled for April 6, but it is not yet clear whether it has been moved.

A few days ago a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the final trailer of Super Mario Bros. the Movie was announced, which will be broadcast on March 9th, but the Japanese company did not want to wait until then to announce the change in the release date in theaters , or perhaps he feared leaks might arise.

“The release date for Super Mario Bros. the Movie moves from April 7 to April 5 in the US and over sixty countries worldwide,” reads the post published by Nintendo. “The film will hit theaters in other countries in April and May, while in Japan it is expected to open on April 28.”

Produced in collaboration with Universal Pictures and Illumination, with the participation of Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meladandri, co-founder of Illumination, Super Mario Bros. the Film was first announced in 2018 and will try to do justice to the famous character after the flop of the 1993 live action Super Mario Bros.