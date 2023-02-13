The official Twitter account of Super Mario Bros. The Movie has released three new posters of the film, dedicated to three different characters, that you should know more than well: Bowser, Toad and Donkey Kong. The first is depicted holding a star, the second walking on giant mushrooms with his stick in hand, and the third smashing a barrel while jumping.

Let’s see the posters:

The Donkey Kong poster from Super Mario Bros. The Movie





The Toad poster from Super Mario Bros. The Movie





Bowser poster from Super Mario Bros. The Movie

The Super Mario Bros. movie was made by Illuminationunder the supervision of Shigeru Miyamoto, and will arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2023. Expectations around the film are very high, both for the franchise and to forget about the old Super Mario film from the 90s that still haunts the nights of those who saw it, albeit with Bob Hoskins as the Italian plumber, John Leguizamo as his brother and the great Dennis Hopper as Koopa.

The new film, completely in computer graphics, promises to be much more faithful to the Nintendo franchise, as well as much more accurate in terms of production.