As announced last month, a new aired tonight Nintendo Direct completely dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich had the aim of showing us a world preview of a new trailer, the so-called “final trailer” of the film which will arrive in Italian cinemas next April 5thone day earlier than originally announced.

The presentation opened with an introduction by Shigeru Miyamoto in person who, in addition to presenting the trailer, reminded us that tomorrow will be March 10, or the TUE10 DAY — actually in Japan it is already the 10th, for this reason we will see the trailer at this time of night. The word has passed to Chris Meledandri Of Illumination, who spent a few words on the production of the film. The word then passes to the original cast of the film, led by Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, with a nice curtain with the protagonist Jack Black.

In the trailer we are shown totally unpublished scenes, which reveal the presence of unpublished material such as the power up Fire flower For Donkey Kong and a scene starring a pessimistic Luma. After the end of the trailer, the two directors discussed the creation of the Rainbow Trail seen in the trailer and the special effects that characterize it.

Finally, Miyamoto announces that the film’s post-production has finished and that the film is ready for release next month. After Miyamoto’s words, the trailer was broadcast with the Italian dubbing.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie Direct

Final Trailer – English language

Final trailer in Italian

Source: Nintendo