Super Mario Bros. The Movie is on track to cross the $1 billion box office mark, although the film has yet to hit theaters in Japan, the homeland of Nintendo’s mustachioed plumber. In this regard, in a recent interview, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that the script of the Japanese version of the film it will be different from that of the rest of the world.

Specifically, Miyamoto said Nintendo has decided to create an ad hoc script for the public in the Rising Sun from the initial stages of the project, given that in his opinion some “subtle nuances” of the English version would have been difficult for Japanese audiences to understand.

“Since we were creating this film in both Japan and the United States, we thought about doing a Japanese version as well,” Miyamoto told NDW. “When we set out to make this film, we immediately discussed making a unique Japanese script. Even if we showed the English version, it would be difficult to understand the subtle nuances.”

Miyamoto did not specify what and how much was changed in the Japanese adaptation of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which will hit theaters on April 28thbut from his words we can assume that the bulk of the plot will remain unchanged, but rather some jokes will undergo changes to make them more attractive in the motherland.

In the same interview Miyamoto also stated that the box office success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie (the latest figures speak of 871.8 million dollars) exceeded his wildest expectationsdespite some negative criticism from the press, which however in his opinion helped to increase the notoriety of the film.

“I had a certain level of expectation that this movie would do as well as Super Nitendo World theme park, but I was very surprised that it exceeded my expectations. It takes a little luck to reach this level. success for a film. Although many foreign critics gave the film relatively low ratings, I think this has contributed to the notoriety and excitement surrounding the film.”