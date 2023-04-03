They popped up on social media first reactions of those who were able to preview a Super Mario Bros. the movieand apparently they are enthusiastic: the common opinion is that the awaited film adaptation of the Nintendo franchise offers a lot of fanservice but not only, and presents itself as an excellent family film.

As you know, in recent days we have interviewed Claudio Santamaria, the voice of Mario in movieand we were therefore particularly anxious to know if the operation set up by the Kyoto house in collaboration with Illumination had been successful or not.

“Super Mario Bros the Movie does not disappoint!” wrote the University Film Review. “An enjoyable family movie experience, a film that will please audiences. Jack Black as Bowser is a perfect choice and my favorite character.”

“One of the best animated films I’ve seen in quite some time now, and which includes a number of amusing cameos. I definitely suggest you stick around until the end to see what happens.”

“A magical and hilarious show! A fascinating adventure starring the two Nintendo plumbers, full of funny cameos to unclog your warp pipes! This is not just another video game movie, it is one of the best family films ever !” Atom wrote instead.

“The worlds of Mario have been brought to life with world-class animation and frenetic action sequences that will delight children and fans of the series. The film is full of adorable easter eggs and cameos”, is instead the published opinion by Rendy Jones.

“Super Mario the movie isn’t good, it’s perfect,” wrote deo. “I haven’t felt this way about an animated film since The LEGO Movie. Amazing animation and music by Brian Tyler. This is going to be a hit! Give me a cinematic universe of Mario!”

“Super Mario the movie is a really fun show, full of references and easter eggs”, is finally the opinion of Dave Lee. “Unfortunately, while there’s tons of cool stuff in the film, the storytelling lacks a bit of depth and you don’t see much Mario and Luigi together on screen. Fans are going to love it.”