As announced, Nintendo aired today – March 9, 2023 – a Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Movie and more precisely to his final trailer. You can see the video just below.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be available in Italy from April 5, 2023: previously it was scheduled for the next day, but Universal Pictures has announced an advance for Italy and the rest of the world.

The new final trailer presented during the Direct, available below, allows us to see various sequences of the film that show us many characters from the film. Bowser has created an army, has captured Luigi and is going to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario, Peach and DK then have to save everyone. Our hero will use various moves typical of the games and will also be able to drive a kart.

The cast of voice actors Super Mario Bros. Movie features many well-known names, such as Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kongs and more.

We also remind you that the duration would have been revealed by the Irish Film Classification.