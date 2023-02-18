One of the most anticipated gaming movies of the year is Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which will finally allow us to see an animated version of the Nintendo character on the big screen. We have seen various trailers and various images, but now we can discover a new piece of information: the duration of the film. According to the Irish Film Classification, Super Mario Bros. The Movie it will last 92 minutes, or 1 hour and 32 minutes.

It would be, if confirmed, one quite classic duration for an animated film and more generally for the other films made by Illumination. For example, Despicable Me 2 is one hour and 38 minutes long.

Obviously for the moment we are only talking about unofficial information. The Irish Film Classification he may have been wrong, even if only by a few minutes, in reporting the information.

Super Mario Bros. Movie will see the plumber explore the Mushroom Kingdom, clash against historical enemies such as Donkey Kong and even participate in karting races. Obviously there will be a thousand references to the games, but there will also be new faces.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be available from April 6, 2023 in Italy. Mario is voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Chalie Day is Luigi, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco is Spike.

We also remind you that the telephone number of Mario and Luigi’s company really works.