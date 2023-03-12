On the occasion of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the conductor organized one of his particular initiatives by putting the particular together video musical shown below, in which the cast of voice actors from Super Mario Bros. The Movie sing the musical theme Mario’s tradition in a sort of ensemble recorded remotely and then put together, complete with a special guest.

This is Mario’s classic music, which has accompanied the series for decades and has become a real symbol: the actors actually do a great job of humming it, also considering that it’s not a song with lyrics but a originally chiptune style music.

In support there is also the group The Roots, an integral part of the transmission of Fallon.

So let’s see Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key perform, and of course Jimmy Fallon too, as well as a Jack Black always very comfortable in these situations, but also several other actors and voice actors who are part of the stellar cast of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

However, the presence of Shigeru Miyamotowhich appears fleetingly during the song and then also returns to sign the ending, making everything really worth seeing.

This week we saw the final trailer in Italian presented at the Direct of March 9, 2023 of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which will arrive at the cinema on April 5, 2023. Based on the video, we can draw 8 juicy details to anticipate something of what we will see in the movie.