Super Mario Bros. The Movie could arrive in stream sooner than expected, considering that an early release date of the version On Demand has already emerged for May 2023 in USA.

The Instagram channel of Optimum TVas reported by Nintendo Life, has in fact reported that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be available in streaming On Demand from May 16, 2023, therefore very soon, considering that the film is still going very well in cinemas.

We remind you that the On Demand formula does not concern classic streaming through subscription services, given that it is still a way to pay to watch a single film but through TV and from home.

Optimum TV’s message on the arrival of Super Mario Bros. The Movie

However it also means that the film should have everything ready for release in this format.

Spectrum TV, also in the USA, also seems to be planning the launch of Super Mario Bros. The film on the same date through this format, so it is probably arriving on different channels. On the other hand, in recent days a tweet from the specialized account “WhenToStream” had reported that the film could arrive on Pay-per-view services from May 9, but the message was subsequently deleted.

Meanwhile, the film has passed the billion dollar mark in global receipts, while the classification has revealed the extra contents of the home video version, waiting for a release date for this one.