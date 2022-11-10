What appear to be the first are leaking promotional initiatives for Super Mario Bros. The Moviethe new animated feature film in computer graphics by Nintendo and Illumination, centered on the famous videogame icon.

The clues come from an online resume of a Creative Marketing who has worked in recent months at Illumination, although obviously there is no way to establish the absolute veracity of the information in question.

As reported in the tweet visible above, there is talk of various marketing initiatives, among which some stand out “TV commercial of high caliber for major sporting events “with Charlie Day in the role of Luigi. It would be an advertisement for the Mountain Dew drink, particularly well-known in the USA, in which Luigi would appear, voiced by the actor chosen for the film in question.

A significant promotional campaign is therefore envisaged for Super Mario Bros. The Film, on the other hand in line with the size of the production in question, which aims to relaunch the figure of Mario in the cinema in a truly grand style.

We recently saw the first official trailer of Super Mario Bros. The Film, which convinced a bit ‘everyone despite the criticism for the choice of Chris Pratt for the voice of Mario.