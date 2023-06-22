Super Mario Bros. the movie it was a huge success and so Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri they posted a video where thank the viewers for going to the cinema to see the film made by Nintendo and Illumination.

Able to surpass Frozen and become the second most successful animated film ever, Super Mario Bros. the film demonstrated the enormous potential of the intellectual properties of the Japanese company, which is not by chance thinking about which brand to focus on for its next project cinematic.

“Super Mario Bros. the film was the first film that Nintendo directly participated in production,” said Miyamoto. “We are very grateful to the many viewers from all over the world who saw it in cinemas. Thank you very much.”

“The way you welcomed Super Mario Bros. the movie exceeded my expectations,” Illumination’s Chris Meledandri said. “In my career I have never met more active and passionate fans. Thanks to your enthusiasm, Mario’s magic has managed to reach so many new people all over the world.”

Apparently the work on Super Mario Bros. the film 2 is paused due to the writers’ strike that has put the entire American film and television industry in crisis in recent weeks.