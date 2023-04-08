Estimates continue to grow Super Mario Bros. The Movie, with box office takings going better than initially planned. Now Deadline is talking about $195 million for i first five days of programming, i.e. the second best result ever, and a first for Illumination.

According to updated estimates of Deadline, Super Mario Bros. The film would have grossed 137 million dollars in the first three days in the US, making 59 million this Friday alone. Minions had stopped at $115.7 million in its first three days, while Despicable Me 2 had grossed $143 million in its first five days.

As for the first three days, Super Mario Bros. Movie is only behind Batman v. Superman ($181 million) and Furious 7 ($161.2 million). Considering the first five days, however, it is only behind Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, which grossed 200 million dollars.

In short, the collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination seems to be bearing fruit, so much so that one wonders why Nintendo has not decided to exploit its intellectual properties for the big screen sooner, given the appeal they have on people of all ages. age. To know more about the film, read our review.