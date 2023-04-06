It’s finally out in theaters Super Mario Bros – the movie, a feature film that brings the famous video game that has raised more than a generation to the big screen. The pair of plumber brothers had already landed in the cinema way back in 1993 with a live action film, “Super Mario Bros”, starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. The film deviated greatly from the imaginary of the video game, deeply revisiting the setting and its characters, and received meager results both at the box office and by critics. The animated film branded Nintendo And illumination instead, it presents us with a context entirely inspired by video gamesalso from a visual point of view, full of references for enthusiasts.

From Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom

We know Mario And Louis, plumbers of Italian origins in New York who have recently decided to start their own business despite the skepticism of the rest of the family. While they are in the sewer pipes of Brooklyn the two are involved in an accident and sucked into a tube that takes them to another world: Mario falls into the mushroom kingdom, while Luigi ends up in the lands of the villain Bowser, King of the Koopas. Mario knows the mushroom Toads which leads him to the princess Peach, ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, the only one who can help him find his brother. From here on she sets off on a daring journey to seek help, and fight Bowser’s unstoppable army, in a mission to save both Luigi and the kingdom. We will not proceed further with the plot specifically so as not to take away the taste of the surprise, but know that the pace of the film is very highwithout pauses or slowdowns, and will keep you glued to the screen for the entire duration.

With mustaches and shells

From a technical point of view the Illumination once again proves to be a worthy rival to Pixar, with perfectly animated action scenes and really spot on character designs. Memorable side characters remain such as the dog who wants to avenge Luigi at all costs who trampled on his bone, or the blue star caged by Bowser who does nothing but deflate the morale of the other prisoners with his inconsolable fatalism .

L’humor it is effective, even if some gags are a little too repeated (how many times is Mario’s «Mammamia!» repeated?). Bowser is often the protagonist of comedic scenes about his love for Peach, an ironic side that works particularly well because it is in stark contrast to the more brutal and evil side of him. Excellent work from the point of view of creating the setting and references to the various titles of the saga (in addition to the “Donkey Kong” of ’81, there is a reference to the series Luigi’s Mansionor the sequence on the rainbow track in full style “Mario Kart”), as well as the adaptation of soundtracks of video games implemented by composers Brian Tyler and Koji Kondo, able to rekindle the memories of fans while still managing to blend well into the cinematic context. On the other hand, the choice of non-original songs is more unfortunate, with titles already abused in cinema in recent years, such as “Mr Blue Sky” or “Take on me”which in the long run are invasive and out of context.

Even the plot is not without flaws: Mario, the true protagonist of the film, does not have a real evolution and the most difficult situations are solved more by the powers gained from upgrades that grant cunning or bravery. The same star-shaped power-up, in theory the most formidable weapon available to Bowser, is actually a simple deus ex machina functional to resolving the final conflict. Even another particular scene that we do not anticipate, towards the end, is a somewhat forced expedient to take the final battle elsewhere and make the Mario brothers heroes in everyone’s eyes. Net of the defects, the film is flowing and quite funny, aimed at the youngest but which can also be appreciated by an older audience, excellent if you want to switch off your brain for a couple of hours. Excellent work regarding the Italian dubbing, with an unrecognizable Claudio Santamaria in the role of Mario.