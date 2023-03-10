Long overdue, tonight’s Nintendo Direct has finally showcased a new portion of Super Mario Bros. The Moviea film arriving on April 5 that will take us on an adventure of Super Mario and companions in cinemas.

Nintendo And Illumination Entertainment they then showed the trailer which puts a stop to releasing content regarding the film as it will be the last.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, written by Matthew Fogel, the film will be dubbed in the original by Chris Pratt, while Princess Peach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi by Charlie Day, Toad by Keegan-Michael Key and Bowser by Jack Black.

In the Italian film, Super Mario will be voiced by Claudius SantamariaLuigi by Emiliano Coltorti, Toad by Nanni Baldini and Fabrizio Vidale will give his voice to Bowser.

After a commercial dedicated to the plumbing company of Super Mario And Louisand a series of trailers released to show how the film will take the mythology of the Nintendo brand to create a film, now we just have to see this new trailer and wait a little less than a month to go to theaters to see the adventures of Super Mario Bros. The Movie (produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto).