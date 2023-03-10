This March 9 Nintendo had a special presentation on Super Mario Bros. The movie. This was done to launch the final trailer for the film before its arrival in theaters. The expectation of the fans was rewarded by an excellent trailer. Here we leave it.

This story will work as a kind of origin for the adventures of the pair of plumber brothers. Also, this time it will be the young Luigi who will be at the mercy of Bowser and will have to be rescued. For this reason, Mario will venture on an odyssey in the company of familiar faces, such as Toad, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong.

The film is a production of Illumination Studios, who in the past have given us Despicable Me and Sing. In the process of its creation they worked closely with Nintendo. So we could expect a fairly faithful adaptation with the essence of the characters. Not to mention that this tape could mark the beginning of a universe dedicated to the company’s characters.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie opens in Mexican theaters on April 5. The couple of large movie chains in the country are already selling pre-sale tickets. If you want to be among the first to enjoy it, you might.

