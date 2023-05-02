As expected, Super Mario Bros. The Movie also achieved incredible success in Japan, grossing 1.84 billion yen (about $13.5 million) in its opening weekend, and ranked first in last week’s top-grossing films in the Rising Sun. On Monday, May 1, or yesterday, the film grossed another 339,586,180 yen domestically, bringing the total to 2.18 billion yenabout 16 million dollars.

At the moment Super Mario Bros. The Movie marked the better opening all-time for an Illumination film in Japan, surpassing the debuts of Despicable Me 3 ($5.4 million) and Pets ($7.1 million).

In addition, Super Mario Bros. The Movie has registered in the motherland the Best Debut for a Universal Pictures Productionbeating Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom and is the film to have reached the milestone of 2 billion yen in the shortest time.

Meanwhile worldwide, the Nintendo and Illumination film has surpassed the billion dollar mark in receipts, a milestone achieved by few other films in the post Covid-19 era.