The channel YouTube Of Illumination Entertainment (despicable Me, The Minions) offers us today a new and fun promotional video for Super Mario Bros. The Moviea film arriving in Italian cinemas from next April 6, 2023.

But what is so special about the video? This was done in a way that recalled the old American advertisements, sponsoring the duo’s plumbing business Mario–Louis, ready to solve any plumbing problem. To make everything more likely, the video also offers various contact information on the screen and even a very nice one website with reviews of the service and much more.

Below you can view today’s movie, while if you are the previous trailer dedicated to Mushroom Kingdom you can retrieve it in the appropriate news.

Source: Illumination Entertainment Street Anime News Network