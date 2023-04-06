Great success for Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich totaled nearly $67 million in box office revenue all over the world on the first day of screenings, of which only 1.2 million dollars in Italybeating all predictions.

Compared to the estimates we reported this morning, new data from Deadline published earlier says that the film has grossed $31.7 million in the United States alone to which are added another 34.5 million dollars in the rest of the world.

In the US, the film recorded the best debut ever for a film based on a video game, while in the UK it broke the record in the animated film category. The new estimates speak of 92 million dollars in the first three days of programming and 141 million dollars in the first five days only on American soil.

In Italy, to be precise, the receipts of Super Mario Bros. The Film were approx 1,240,000 euros with 173,471 spectators, with the film likely to exceed the 1.53 million euros of Sonic 2 – The Film and the 2.39 million euros of Detective Pikachu recorded by the two films in the first 4 days of screening in the Bel Paese.

Despite its box office success, the Nintendo and Illumination film received mixed reviews from critics, with many good and bad ratings, with an average of 46 on Metacritic. If you haven’t done it yet, we also suggest you read our review of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.