“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” It has become a blockbuster since its arrival in theaters. Not only has the story been a worthy adaptation of video games, according to fans, but it has also turned its characters into internet memes and has positioned “Peaches” as the hot topic on social media. With all this, fans are wondering when the Nintendo and Illumination tape will arrive on streaming platforms. More details below.

Where can I see the movie Mario Bros?

For now, “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” It can be seen in theaters around the world, as it is still one of the main billboards in different countries. However, its arrival on online services is closer than ever, since iTunes has its launch scheduled for May 9.

However, his arrival Netflix would be just as close.

“Super Mario Bros: The Movie” has accumulated more than 600 million at the box office. Photo: Nintendo/Illumination

When is “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” coming out on Netflix?

In case you don’t know, Universal Picturesone of the studies in charge of “Super Mario Bros: The Movie”and Netflix They have a commercial distribution agreement. This means that the Big Red N would own the rights so that the plumber’s tape can be seen in its catalogue, but there is a small detail.

Universal has its own streaming service called Peacock. In such a context, Mario’s film would reach the aforementioned platform first and would have a permanence window of about 4 months. After that, the animated production would go to Netflix for the next 10 months, before returning to the first streamer.

Along these lines, it is possible that “Super Mario Bros: The Movie” arrives on Netflix in mid-October of this year, according to estimates from The Direct. Whether this situation will apply to Latin America remains to be seen, since Peacock only works in the United States and licenses vary by region.

