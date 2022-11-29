In addition to the new trailer, more promotional materials are also likely to be on the way Super Mario Bros. The Movie with the release of tonight’s Nintendo Direct, as they’ve been leaked online, ahead of time, two posters which show among others Peach and Luigi, plus new scenariosmore clearly.

These are posters that seem official and allow you to take a new look at the particular style adopted by this computer graphics animated film by Illumination and Nintendo Pictures, moreover being able to see both an example of representation of the “real world” and the way which the Mushroom Kingdom was created.

The first image, visible in the tweet above from jakesgiving’s parter, shows an outdoor scene in what appears to be the “real world” of Mario and Luigi with plumbers van. This allows us to take a look at the rendering of the settings in the film, which looks really impressive: it is a rendering that aims at realism but in a clearly filtered way in a cartoonish perspective, creating a very particular effect. A character that appears to be Pauline from Super Mario Odyssey also appears in the background.

The second leaked poster, visible above, instead allows a clearer view of Peach as she will look in this new CG film, as well as a more general look at other characters and the Mushroom Kingdom. For the rest, we remind you that the new Nintendo Direct dedicated to Super Mario Bros. The Movie is expected tonight, during which a new video should be released, after the first trailer we saw previously.