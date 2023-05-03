After the great success in the cinema, which continues to increase day by day, Super Mario Bros. The Movie will soon land in too home videosin various Blu-day, DVD and 4K options, and its extra content they seem to have been revealed by the first online classification.

Based on what is reported by the page dedicated to the title in question in the Australian Classification Board price list, we can expect the following extra content for the arrival of Super Mario Bros. The Movie on home video:

Super Mario Field Guide: Interviews with the cast explaining the worlds in the film

Peaches Lyrical Video: music video on Bowser’s song dedicated to Princess Peach

Leveling Up: Interviews with the cast about when they discovered the world of Mario and the making of the film

Leadership Lesson: Interview with Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach) on becoming a Princess Peach

Getting to know the Cast: interviews with the cast on the various characters played

So it seems to be rather standard extra content, mainly focused on behind the scenes and interviews, in addition to the inevitable video on the song “Peaches” by Jack Black. Meanwhile, the film has surpassed the $1 billion mark in theaters.