Nintendo Pictures will produce i upcoming movies drawn from the intellectual properties of Nintendo, after the enormous success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, created together with Illumination, which took everyone a bit by surprise. The president of the company, Shuntaro Furukawa, then confirmed the future plans for the production of other adaptations.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie grossed more than a billion dollars. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing animated film ever. Naturally it has been good for the business of Nintendo, which now sees a significant new outlet for the industry.

Thus Furukawa reassured the company’s shareholders during the latest financial report that Nintendo Pictures will produce more films based on the Nintendo series.

Of course it did not go into detail and it was not said what the next series will undergo the film treatment. We assume that a The Legend of Zelda movie could come, given the renewed success of the series on the Nintendo Switch. We’ll see. What matters is that finally it seems that Nintendo has realized the potential of its intellectual properties outside the videogame field.