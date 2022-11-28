Nintendo just announced a new Nintendo Direct dedicated entirely to Super Mario Bros. The MovieItalian title for the animated feature presented as The Super Mario Bros. Movie. After showing us the debut trailer last October, this new Direct will be dedicated to the diffusion of the second trailer, which will be broadcast at 11pm of tomorrow, November 29thItalian time.

As with the previous direct, the Kyoto house is keen to specify that this Nintendo Direct will not show any games.

Join us at 11pm on 11/29 for the world premiere of the second trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movie! This #NintendoDirect it will not show any game. 📽️: https://t.co/mcC19ZDgRd pic.twitter.com/ggpAO4xGmC — Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) November 28, 2022

Source: Nintendo Italy