Nintendo and Illumination have released a new trailer for the animated film set in the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (producers of Teen Titans Go! – The Movie ), from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: A New Adventure, Minions 2 – How Gru Becomes Despicable), in the original version Chris Pratt will voice Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy will be Princess Peach, Charlie Day will be Luigi and Jack Black will voice Bowser; Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, Seth Rogen and Fred Armisen in Donkey and Cranky Kong, respectively. Kevin Michael Richardson plays the role of Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco that of Spike. The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures.