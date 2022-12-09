Nintendo And illumination have released a new trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movieshowing us the iconic better Mushroom Kingdom. The city will be populated by the colorful Toadsamong which the new adventure companion of Mario which will be voiced by Keegan-Michael Key.

Before leaving you to the trailer, I remind you that the film will be available in Italian cinemas starting from from 6 April 2023 distributed by Universal Pictures. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: Nintendo, Illumination