Nintendo and Illumination have released a new commercial and a promotional site For Super Mario Bros. The Movieboth built in perfect 90’s style and recreating the classic advertisements of small businesses on local networks.

Also note the hip hop soundtrack which incorporates that of the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! From 1989, just to underline the general atmosphere of this initiative.

The video is built like a classic one commercial plumbing firm operating in New Yorkcomplete with a telephone number for emergencies.

In the spot, we see Mario and Luigi show off great confidence in repairing any plumbing problem that arises in the house, armed with plungers and wrenches. The promotional website of the film is also linked to the video.

By directing you to the address www.smbplumbing.com we are greeted by a page that appears to come straight from the dawn of internet advertising. In this we learn about the company Super Mario Bros. Plumbingmade up of brothers Mario and Luigi who, tired of “dealing with thorny bosses”, have decided to start their own business and solve Brooklyn’s plumbing problems.

The site contains keys that start jingles and music typical of the series, as well as various particular references that we can find among the “testimonials” and other parts of the page. Just last week we had seen two new official posters with Luigi and Peach, while previously there was the spot that revealed the voice of Donkey Kong for the first time.