Super Mario Bros. The Movie it seems to be really hilarious. Over the The Game Awards 2022 a new clip from the film was shown, which promises to be nice and funny, as well as really beautiful aesthetically.

In the video shown during the event we see Mario to follow Toads in the midst of a huge crowd of his own kind, crossing what are scenarios that faithfully reproduce the style seen in video games. Some gems, such as the stall selling antiques pixelated objectscombined with the funny scenes contained in the clipcan’t do anything but increase the impatience of the fans who can’t wait to see Mario on the big screens April 6, 2023.