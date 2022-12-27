As previously announced, McDonald’s started distributing Happy Meals theme Super Mario Bros. The Movieto advertise the next arrival of the film and, in this case, we can see a video unboxing showing the contents of the package.

The video was published by the GameXplain YouTube channel and probably refers to a promotion currently underway at some points of sale in the United States.

The Happy Meal from Super Mario Bros. The Movie comes in a special themed package, with illustrations taken from the film in computer graphics on each side of the box.

Inside, as per tradition, there is a hamburger, a portion of fries and a drink, but what interests the most are the gadgets themed Mario that we can find inside the box. In this case, we see a Mario statuette coming out of a green tube, in full classic style, as well as a Toad aboard a car, evidently from two different Happy Meals.

The arrival of McDonald’s Happy Meals dedicated to the film in question was announced in early December, but apparently these have started circulating these days. In the meantime, we’re back to seeing a new trailer for Super Mario Bros. The Movie at The Game Awards 2022.